Kermanshah province's Q1 exports rise

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said some 783,000 tons of goods worth $345 million were exported from Kermanshah, Parvizkhan, Paveh and Khosravi border crossings, indicating an 8% and 15% growth in terms of tonnage and value, respectively, compared with the similar period of last year.

Parvizkhan was the province’s main transit gate through which some 337,000 tons of goods worth $183 million were exported, which indicates a 99% jump in terms of value and 28% growth in terms of volume year on year.

Kermanshah’s producers offer their products in 36 foreign markets, the top of which Iraq.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato are among the main goods exported via the province’s borders.

The province’s total exports during last Iranian year stood at 5.896 million tons with a value of over $2.907 billion, jumping 44% and 33% growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to its previous year.

MNA/4654788