Larijani, Duma chairman meet in Tehran

In a joint press conference with Volodin, Larijani said "we have held fruitful talks about regional and international issues."

Expressing content about hosting the Russian officials, Larijani said the two sides in today’s meeting have also conferred on the development of mutual economic ties and joint ventures.

He said, “this meeting will act a significant role in expansion of Iran-Russia strategic ties.”

The Russian official, for his part, expressed hope that during his short stay in Tehran the two sides can find a mutual path to reach their set goals.

He also underscored the role of the two country’s parliaments on hitting the set targets.

He noted that Iran and Russia are partners who believe in equality principles and are far from double-standards and their relation revolved around non-interference in each other’s affairs and conducting negotiations.

The State Duma is the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The first meeting of the parliamentary cooperation committee was held in Russia’s southwestern city of Volgograd in September 2018.

Initiated by the heads of the Iranian and Russian parliaments, the committee has been formed to promote the parliamentary relations between Tehran and Moscow.

MNA/4836872