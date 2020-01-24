  1. Politics
24 January 2020 - 19:20

Chairman of Russia's State Duma due in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Chairman of Russia's State Duma is scheduled to travel to Tehran on Monday to hold talks with Senior Iranian officials.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Vyacheslav Volodin will meet with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to confer on issues of mutual interest.

The upcoming visit will be the second meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of Iran and Russia held in the city of Volgograd, Russia, on September 6, 2019, was initiated by the Speakers of the two Parliaments and with the aim to further develop the parliamentary relations, as well as oversee and support the two Parliaments for the development of bilateral relations. It was chaired by the speakers of the two countries' parliaments.

