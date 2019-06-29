Iran's children festival to screen films nationwide

In an interview with IRIB, Tabesh said the festival’s films alongside several special programs will be screened in different provinces across the country.

“Culture and Islamic Guidance departments of different provinces have the opportunity to introduce their movie theaters to the festival’s secretariat for screening the films and then we would send the films to them,” he added.

Tabesh also expressed hope that the festival could be held properly in collaboration with different cultural centers and the children and youth could experience a lively festival this summer.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019.

MNA/PR