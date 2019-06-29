  1. Culture
29 June 2019 - 17:17

Iran's children festival to screen films nationwide

Iran's children festival to screen films nationwide

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Secretary of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth, Alireza Tabesh, said the event’s films will be displayed in the several movie theaters across Iran.

In an interview with IRIB, Tabesh said the festival’s films alongside several special programs will be screened in different provinces across the country. 

“Culture and Islamic Guidance departments of different provinces have the opportunity to introduce their movie theaters to the festival’s secretariat for screening the films and then we would send the films to them,” he added. 

Tabesh also expressed hope that the festival could be held properly in collaboration with different cultural centers and the children and youth could experience a lively festival this summer. 

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019.

MNA/PR

News Code 146997

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News