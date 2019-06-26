Children filmfest. to hold poster design workshop

A three-day workshop for designing poster is slated to be held on the sidelines of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in central province of Isfahan.

The workshop will be held under supervision of acclaimed Iranian graphic designer, Farshid Mesqali, on July 6-8, 2019, in Isfahan.

Volunteers should send samples of their high quality posters to the email of the festival's secretariat at info@icff.ir and will be considered eligible to attend the course after confirmation of Mesqali.

Applicants should submit their works to secretariat of festival in Isfahan by 1st July 2019 at No. 107, opposite to Abbasi Hotel, Amadgah Street, Isfahan, Iran.

For more information visit www.icff.ir or call +983132225535.

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on 19-28 August 2019.

MS/PR