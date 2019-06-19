JCPOA joint commission to hold meeting in Vienna on June 28

According to Mousavi’s statement on Wednesday, deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) will meet in the Austrian capital Vienna next Friday, June 28.

This quarterly meeting of JCPOA joint commission is going to be held as 60-day deadline that Iran has given to other JCPOA signatories on May 8 to fulfill their commitments nears its end.

Furthermore, the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Monday that Iran would increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days (ending on June 27) as part of the country’s measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

