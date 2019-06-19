  1. Politics
JCPOA joint commission to hold meeting in Vienna on June 28

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Wed. that the JCPOA joint commission meeting is to be held in Vienna next Friday June 28th.

According to Mousavi’s statement on Wednesday, deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) will meet in the Austrian capital Vienna next Friday, June 28.

This quarterly meeting of JCPOA joint commission is going to be held as 60-day deadline that Iran has given to other JCPOA signatories on May 8 to fulfill their commitments nears its end. 

Furthermore, the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Monday that Iran would increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days (ending on June 27) as part of the country’s measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

