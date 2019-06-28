Tabriz enjoys historical backgrounds to be child-friendly city

He welcomed UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) proposal for turning Tabriz into a child-friendly city and added, “Tabriz enjoys necessary bedrocks in historical terms for materializing objectives of such proposal.”

He made the remarks in a specialized meeting to study opportunities of joining Tabriz to the initiation of child-friendly cities in the presence of UNICEF representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “child-friendly city is deep rooted in this land and territory.”

Tabriz urban management system also has tried to construct welfare amenities that can be delightful for children and young adults, the mayor added.

Suitable welfare amenities should be provided for children in order to have fun without presence of their parents, he said, adding, “we believe that future and development of cities depend on their children, so that investment should be made as of the earliest stage of childhood with a focus on educating and training children.”

As a pilot city, Tabriz has started implementing “Citizenship Education Plan” from childhood in a way that 81 schools with 21 titles of books were taught last year (ended March 21, 2019) in line with child-based objectives, the mayor emphasized.

