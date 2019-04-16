  1. Iran
Iran, UNICEF sign joint coop. program

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Iranian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs signed a joint cooperation program on studying affairs of children and vulnerable layers of population in Iran, on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed between Iran’s deputy labor minister Ahad Meydari and a representative from UNICEF office in Iran.

As reported, in its cooperation with UNICEF, Iran has the following on agenda for the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019): an investigative plan on assessing social policies about children, providing a mechanism to socially support children, designing a mechanism to recognize and meet the demands of vulnerable layers of population.

In late August 2018, UNICEF signed a cooperation document with Iran's Interior Ministry to serve all children in Iran.

UNICEF has expressed its appreciation for the support the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided to the rights of children.

