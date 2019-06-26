Iran discusses military ties with participants of ARMY-2019 forum

Heading a high delegation of Iran’s Defense Ministry and the Army, Brigadier Taghizadeh traveled to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Tuesday morning.

The event began in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and will run until Sunday.

The defense forum is an exhibition event that is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry to demonstrate the country's innovative ideas and achievements in the field of high-technology production.

The forum's goals are to promote technological re-equipment and increase the effectiveness of the Defense Ministry's activities; stimulate the innovative development of Russia's defense industry and activities of promising young specialists; develop Russian military and technical cooperation with foreign countries; educate citizens in order to awaken their spirit of patriotism; form a positive image of the Russian Defense Ministry as a modern and dynamically developing structure; and popularize service in the country's armed forces.

The Army-2019 forum is a multifaceted event that, apart from the main exposition, includes special projects, such as the international exhibition of high-throughput equipment and technologies for reequipping enterprises of the military-industrial complex, Intellectual Technology Exhibition 2019, and Innovation Club special exhibition, according to the event's website.

