26 June 2019 - 10:22

Leader to receive judiciary officials today

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive a host of Judiciary officials at Tehran’s Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini today.

The meeting, which will be attended by Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, will be held on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week, and the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

More information about the meeting and the Leader’s speech will be published later.

