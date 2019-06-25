UK retreats from earlier position, says it would not join US in possible war with Iran

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has said he 'cannot envisage' any scenario in which the UK would agree to join the US in waging war against Iran, according to the Independent.

This new position is a U-turn after Hunt said yesterday that the United Kingdom would consider joining the United States in potential military action against Iran.

"The US is our closest ally, we talk to them the whole time, we consider any requests that they say carefully, but I cannot envisage any situation where they request or we agree to any moves to go to war,” Hunt told the parliament.

“We’ve made serious efforts to de-escalate tension, including a visit by my friend the minister for the Middle East to Tehran at the end of last week,” said the UK foreign secretary.

“While it is very clear that Iran has to take actions to assuage regional tensions, does he agree with me that the United States needs to move cautiously?”

“Neither side wants war in this situation but it is very important that there are ladders for people to climb down so that discussions and negotiations can take place,” he added.

Hunt went on to point out “the message we are sending with our partners in the European Union particularly the French and the Germans is that with respect to Iran’s nuclear program, this is a crucial week."

Hunt furthermore said “it is absolutely essential that they stick to that deal in its entirety for it to preserve and for us to have a nuclear free middle east.”

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said Tuesday that the country is to begin suspending more of its commitments under the nuclear deal from July 7.

