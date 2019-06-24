US, UK, S Arabia, UAE accuse Iran of escalating tensions

In a joint statement issued during a meeting in London on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America expressed their expressed concern over Middle East tensions and the dangers posed by Iranian "destabilizing activity" to peace and security in Yemen and the region.

The quartet accused Iran of being behind attacks on the oil tankers at Fujairah on 12 May and in the Gulf of Oman on 13 June, while Iran has strongly denied any involvement.

They further called on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.

The Quad claimed that the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia is conducted through using Iranian made and facilitated missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

"We condemn the Houthi attack on Abha civilian airport on 12 June, which injured 26 civilians. We express full support for Saudi Arabia and call for an immediate end to such attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis," the four states added, despite the fact that Iran has strongly rejected any weapons supplies to Yemeni forces. They have not said anything about the huge human casualties and humanitarian disaster created as a result of the Saudi and UAE-led coalition's aggression backed by those two western countries.

