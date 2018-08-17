Iran’s handball team loses to Qatar in 2018 Asian Games

In a Friday match at GOR Popki Cibubur Stadium, national handball team of Qatar, which uses many multinational players, defeated Iran 35-20.

Iran had gained a 55-11 victory over Malaysia in their first game. Both teams had earlier secured berth to the main round of competitions.

The 2018 Asian Games officially starts on August 18 and wraps up on September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang while basketball, football and handball competitions have started from Tuesday.

