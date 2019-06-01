Iran Air Defense Force ready to counter any threat: top commander

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard, the former commander of the Army's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, said the defense forces are surveilling every move by the enemies and the trans-regional states along the country’s borders, especially the southern territories and the Persian Gulf region.

“We are 100% ready, and we will give a crushing response to any single move by the enemies,” he reiterated.

He underlined the country's integrated missile and radar systems, saying the Army constantly monitors threats in land, air and sea so that if the enemy wants to take any action, it will face a firm response.

“No flying object will be able to enter the Iranian airspace without the permission of the Air Defense Force,” Brigadier General Sabahi Fard stressed.

He made the remarks amid the heightened tensions between the US and Iran and the deployment of the US carrier and bombers in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian Armed Forces are using all capacities, including good training, to promote their power against all possible challenges, he added.

MNA/IRN83336203