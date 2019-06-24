  1. Politics
Iran ready to hold joint military drills with Iraq: Gen. Heidari

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari said Mon. the force is ready to expand the level of military cooperation with Iraq through joint drills and the transfer of knowledge.

In a meeting with visiting Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Army Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdulhussein in Tehran, Brigadier General Heidari called for holding joint wargames between the Iraqi and Iranian militaries in order to enhance the forces' coordination in the fight against terrorism.

Referring to the religious commonalities, geopolitical situation and the common enemies that have aligned Iran and Iraq, General Heidari said uprooting the ISIL terrorists in Iraq was the result of the joint efforts between the two neighbors.

He added that the force is ready to help boost the Iraqi military’s power by transferring knowledge and expertise in various defense aspects.

The Iraqi official, for his part, expressed gratitude to Iran's help and support in fighting terrorist groups and called for boosting all-out relations in different defensive sectors.

General Abbas Ibrahim Abdulhussein, pointed to the Islamic Republic’s advanced capability in designing and manufacturing defensive systems and said following the previous visits by Iraqi delegations to Iran and observing the country's defensive capabilities Baghdad had requested to boost military cooperation with Iran.

"We are willing to pass different military training courses in Iran" to improve the capabilities of the Iraqi army, he said.

