2 Iranian photographers nominated for Astronomy Photographer of Year

Tow Iranian photographers Majid Ghohroodi and Masoud Ghadiri have been nominated for an award at the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019 which is the world's biggest astrophotography competition.

The Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year is one of the world's most impressive annual astrophotography competitions. This year's shortlist highlights an exceptional variety of entries including an incredible nebula shot reminiscent of the Eye of Mordor, and a series of gorgeous skyscraper. The competition is run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, an iconic scientific site founded nearly 400 years ago. There are nine main categories in the massive competition

The competition, in its 11th year, has broken the record of entries, receiving more than 4,600 photographs from amateurs and professionals. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the National Maritime Museum on 12 September, with an exhibition of the winning and shortlisted images starting on 13 September.

