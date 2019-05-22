Iranian photography on display at Cannes

Some photos by 28 Iranian photographers were selected to be displayed on the sidelines of Cannes Film Festival 2019 and Iranian Cultural Attache’ Office in Paris. These photos illustrate the recent floods in Iran’s provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan and the barriers to receiving global humanitarian aid because of US sanctions.

The exhibition is held by Babak Borzouyeh with the support of the Farabi Cinema Foundation and Iranian Red Crescent Society and as Iranian Cultural Attache’ Office in Paris. It will run until May 30th.

