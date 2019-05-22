  1. Culture
22 May 2019 - 18:30

Iranian photography on display at Cannes

Iranian photography on display at Cannes

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Some photos by Iranian photographers depicting the recent floods in Iran are currently on display on the sidelines of Cannes Film Festival 2019, and the Iranian Cultural Attache’ Office in Paris.

Some photos by 28 Iranian photographers were selected to be displayed on the sidelines of Cannes Film Festival 2019 and Iranian Cultural Attache’ Office in Paris. These photos illustrate the recent floods in Iran’s provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan and the barriers to receiving global humanitarian aid because of US sanctions.

The exhibition is held by Babak Borzouyeh with the support of the Farabi Cinema Foundation and Iranian Red Crescent Society and as Iranian Cultural Attache’ Office in Paris. It will run until May 30th.

ZZ/ 4623536

News Code 145601

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News