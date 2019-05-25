‘Everywhere for Everyone’ photo exhibit in Paris

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – A photography exhibit titled ‘Everywhere for Everyone’ opened at the venue of Iran's cultural attache office in Paris on Saturday to put on display a collection depicting Iranian people and rescue teams helping victims of the nationwide floods.

The ceremony was attended by Iran's Ambassador to France Bahram Ghasemi and Iran's cultural attache to Paris, Jamal Kamyab, and photojournalist Michel Setboun who took over 45,000 pictures of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.