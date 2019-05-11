Iranian photographer wins award at PSA

According to FIAP office in Tehran, Iranian photographer Alma Monshi Baghan has won 3rd award for her photo “TOMB” in PSA competitions in Manhattan, US.

In this event which was organized by Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) and Photographic Society of America (PSA), photographs from Focus Team members (FIAP representative in Iran) were accepted in various sections of the festival.

FIAP is an international organization of national associations of photography. More than 85 national associations are members, comprising nearly one million individual photographers. FIAP was founded by M. Van de Wijer of Belgium in 1946. The first members were the photographic associations from Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland.

Photographic Society of America is one of the largest, worldwide, non-profit organizations of its kind. Established in 1934, it is for casual shutterbugs, serious amateurs, and professional photographers. PSA has members in over 75 countries. Membership is currently about 5,500, with 35% outside the USA.

