Iranian photographer among top photographers in 35AWARDS

Mostafa Nodeh was among the top 70 photographers in the black and white section in 4th international photography award of 35AWARDS Russia.

He has won numerous global awards so far and is a member of the Association of Photographers of Iran, a member of Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) and a member of the Young Photographers Club.

35AWARDS was held from July 7 to 17, 2018. 112 thousand photographers from 172 countries have participated in 35AWARDS 2018 and 391 thousand photos have been submitted to this international annual photo award.

