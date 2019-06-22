Firing a single bullet at Iran to burn up interests of US, allies

“Firing even one bullet at Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies in the Middle East," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told Tasnim news agency on Saturday.

The senior commander reiterated that Iran will never be the first side to start a war, but the enemy’s slightest mistake will draw a 'revolutionary' response from Iran in West and Central Asia from which the attackers would not survive.

“Threat for threat means that if the enemy fires a single bullet at us, it will receive 10 bullets and have to pay a heavy cost,” he added, warning that any act of aggression against Iran will draw such a “historic response” that would make the assailants regret their move.

His warning came after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' air defense brought down a US Global Hawk spy drone on Thursday, near the Strait of Hormuz, after the drone violated Iranian airspace. Iran later revealed sections of the US drone wreckage retrieved from Iranian waters; a proof which dismissed the US claim that the drone was operating in international waters when it was shot down. Meanwhile, Iran has said it will take the case to the United Nations to prove US’ lies.

The general also noted that the Iranian Armed Forces hold regular war games and drills to maintain military preparedness for “dealing the heaviest blow to the enemy and its interests” in case of any possible attack.

The Iranian Armed Forces are closely monitoring the US moves, General Shekarchi noted, adding, “A military mistake by the enemy, particularly by the US and its regional allies, will be tantamount to firing at a powder keg on which the US and its interests lie, and it will set the region ablaze and burn up the US, its interests, and its allies.”

The intruding drone was reportedly shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Third of Khordad”.

Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly warned the White House rulers against the dire consequences of a military action against the Islamic Republic.

