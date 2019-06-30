Iranian official lambastes Bahrain FM for pro-zionist comments

“#Bahrain FM: "#Israel is here to stay & we want peace w/ it" Sheikh Khalid! Reconcile w/ your people & don't execute dirty policy of others in region. Otherwise #AlKhalifa will fall as the #DealOfTheCentury ceases to be valid. Zionists have no place in the future of the region,” Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted in a tweet on Friday.

In recent interviews with Zionist media on the sidelines of a failed US-led meeting summit in Manama, the Bahraini foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said Israel was part of the Middle East and that he hoped for peace with the Zionist state.

