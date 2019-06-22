Iran summons UAE envoy over US drone intrusion

In a Saturday statement, Foreign Ministry noted that it had summoned the UAE envoy to voice Iran’s strong protest against the intrusion of a US drone into the Iranian territory.

Offering facilities to foreign forces in order to violate Iran’s territory cannot be accepted by the Islamic Republic, said Alireza Enayati, the director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry department for the Persian Gulf in the meeting. “Countries cannot evade responsibilities in such circumstances,” he added.

Also on Friday, Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, whose country represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, protesting about the intrusion of US spy drone into Iranian airspace and deeming the US government responsible for the probable consequences of such provocative measures.

IRGC air defense brought down a US Global Hawk spy drone on Thursday, near the Strait of Hormuz, after the drone intruded into Iranian airspace. Iran later revealed sections of the US drone wreckage retrieved from Iranian waters; a proof which dismissed US claim that the drone was operating in international waters. Meanwhile, Iran has said it will take the case to the United Nations to prove US’s lies.

