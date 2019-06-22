  1. Politics
22 June 2019 - 15:33

Iran summons UAE envoy over US drone intrusion

Iran summons UAE envoy over US drone intrusion

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the United Arab Emirates’ charge d’affaires on Saturday over the intrusion of US drone into Iranian airspace.

In a Saturday statement, Foreign Ministry noted that it had summoned the UAE envoy to voice Iran’s strong protest against the intrusion of a US drone into the Iranian territory.

Offering facilities to foreign forces in order to violate Iran’s territory cannot be accepted by the Islamic Republic, said Alireza Enayati, the director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry department for the Persian Gulf in the meeting. “Countries cannot evade responsibilities in such circumstances,” he added.

Also on Friday, Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, whose country represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, protesting about the intrusion of US spy drone into Iranian airspace and deeming the US government responsible for the probable consequences of such provocative measures.

IRGC air defense brought down a US Global Hawk spy drone on Thursday, near the Strait of Hormuz, after the drone intruded into Iranian airspace. Iran later revealed sections of the US drone wreckage retrieved from Iranian waters; a proof which dismissed US claim that the drone was operating in international waters. Meanwhile, Iran has said it will take the case to the United Nations to prove US’s lies.

MNA/IRN83364572

News Code 146752

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News