Russian security chief says downed US drone was in Iran’s airspace

According to Russian RIA Novosti, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev made the remarks after his talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and the head the Israeli Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat in the occupied holy Quds on Tuesday.

Patrushev said after the meeting that “according to the information I received from the Russian Defense Ministry, the US drone which was shot down by Iran few days ago, was in Iranian airspace, and there is no evidence contrary to this.”

He said that had not discussed the issue with his Iranian counterpart yet.

The Russian security chief further referred to the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, saying that the evidence suggesting that the oil tankers were attacked by torpedos and mines was insufficient, calling for concrete and accurate investigations on the incident.

