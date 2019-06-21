Iran, Turkey, Iraq FMs to hold trilateral meetings: Cavusoglu 

Making the remarks after the joint meeting of Iran-Turkey Strategic Planning Commission in Isfahan, central Iran, the Turkish official said that negotiations between Iran and Turkey’s foreign ministries on joint planning and other issues will be continued by other high-ranking officials of the two countries.

He also informed that next week, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi will make a trip to Turkey to attend a joint economic committee.

“I traveled to Iran to expand mutual ties while two oil tankers were hit in Oman Sea, a US drone was shot down in Persian Gulf and the US is increasing its sanctions on Iran,” he said, addin, “bilateral visits will go on.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu signed the agenda of talks between the two sides on Friday.

The two top diplomats signed the document in their Friday meeting.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the road map for biennial cooperation between the two countries has been designed in today’s meeting.

“This road map was inked today in the framework of biennial cooperation in different fields between foreign ministries of Iran and Turkey,” he told IRNA on Friday, adding that the two miniseries can adjust their political cooperation based on this document.

Mousavi said that Zarif and Cavusoglu held two rounds of talks today in Isfahan, one behind the closed doors and the other with deputies in attendance.

He said that the two sides have also conferred on regional and international issues besides discussing bilateral ties.

