Turkish FM lands in Isfahan for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival in Shahid Beheshti International Airport of Isfahan, Turkish foreign minister was welcomed by Isfahan province Governor Abbas Rezaei.

The ministerial meeting between Iran and Turkey will be held in Isfahan historic city on June 21 in order to develop and boost bilateral economic cooperation.

The two sides will confer on a range of issues including implantation of previous economic agreements as well as the latest developments in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Isfahan late on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he also donated some parts of gifts given to him by foreign officials for keeping at the Museum of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Isfahan.

