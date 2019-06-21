Iran ready to increase trade volume with Turkey

Calling Cavusoglu’s visit to Iran significant for planning mutual strategic ties besides having joint political negotiation documents, Zarif said that Iran is ready to expand the volume of its bilateral trade with Turkey, as well as banking, energy, and tourism relations.

The two ministers who held a meeting in Isfahan on Friday morning, also discussed regional and international issues in particular those related to Syria and Yemen in addition to the recent incidents in the Persian Gulf.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, following the talks and consultations between the two foreign ministers, a document of political collaborations was to be signed by the two sides.

"The most important bilateral issues, including the implementation of previous agreements between the two countries in the economic field, as well as the latest developments in the region and the world will be among the most important matters that Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu would discuss," said Mousavi.

