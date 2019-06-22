Parl. national security committee to address US drone intrusion: MP

While condemning the US violation of Iran’s airspace, Dehghani said that addressing the US drone intrusion and Washington's escalatory measures are on the agenda of the committee’s meetings during the week.

“Currently, the issue is not just the US' intrusion into Iran’s territorial waters, but also the assistance from those countries which provide military bases for US, including the United Arab Emirates where the drone took off. Lodging a complaint against US for violating Iran’s airspace and Foreign Ministry’s measures in this regard will also be discussed in the meetings,” he said.

He appreciated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for showing ‘vigilance’ in the incident, adding that the incident proved that the Islamic Republic is always vigilant.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran says it has retrieved sections of drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down. Foreign Minister Zarif said in a tweet hours after the incident that Iran would “take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters.”

