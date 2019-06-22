Iran elected as chairman of ILO' ASPAG

The appointment was made during the 108th (centenary) session of the International Labor Conference in Geneva.

Shariatmadari met several officials from other countries and discussed mutual cooperation with them on the sidelines of this 11-day session.

On Friday, for instance, the Iranian labor minister and Malaysian Minister of Human Resources M. Kula Segaran held a meeting.

Voicing Iran’s readiness for implementing a joint MoU signed in 2017, Shariatmadari announced his country’s keen interest in expanding ties in various sectors including job creation, health and employment with Malaysia.

Inviting the Iranian minister to Malaysia, the Malaysian minister, for his turn, said his country is ready to exchange workforce with Iran, as well.

Started on June 10, the International Labor Conference wrapped up on Friday. The session was held at the headquarters of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The representatives of governments, workers and employers from 187 member states of the ILO, including more than 50 presidents, attended the conference, which discussed a number of issues on the future of labor and reports on implementing international labor agreements and the cooperation in domain of supporting goals of sustainable development.

Iran, as a founding member of the ILO and a member of its board of directors, has an active role in the its policies and decision-making processes.

The ILO is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social justice and promote decent work by setting international labor standards. It was the first specialized agency of the UN and has 187 member states.

