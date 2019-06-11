Iran attends 108th session of Intl. Labor Conference in Geneva

The Iranian delegation is headed by Abolfazl Fathollahi, the chairman of the country's Supreme Labor Council.

Themed “construct a future of work, with social justice for all”, the ten-day conference will continue through June 19.

The representatives of governments, workers and employers from 187 member states of the International Labor Organization (ILO), including more than 50 presidents, are attending the conference, which discusses a number of issues on the future of labor and reports on implementing international labor agreements and the cooperation in domain of supporting goals of sustainable development.

During the conference, a specialized committee will discuss the issue of violence and harassment at the workplace with a view to adopting a new international instrument and will consider the adoption of a landmark ILO Centenary Declaration on the future of work.

