US sanctions violating rights of Iranian workers, women

The Iranian minister, who was appointed as the the head of Asia-Pacific Group of the International Labor Organization (ASPAG) during the 108th (centenary) session of the International Labor Conference, made the remarks on Twitter on Saturday a day after the session wrapped up in Geneva.

In a bitter criticism of the US sanctions on Iranian economy, Shariatmadari said that the US anti-human sanctions violate the rights of the Iranian workers and women, putting their jobs at risk.

Started on June 10, the conference wrapped up on Friday. The session was held at the headquarters of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

On the sidelines of the event, Shariatmadari met with his Syrian, Bulgarian, Malaysian, and Azerbaijani counterparts to share experience and discuss cooperation.

The representatives of governments, workers and employers from 187 member states of the ILO, including more than 50 presidents, attended the conference, which discussed a number of issues on the future of labor and reports on implementing international labor agreements and the cooperation in domain of supporting goals of sustainable development.

Iran, as a founding member of the ILO and a member of its board of directors, has an active role in the its policies and decision-making processes.

The ILO is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social justice and promote decent work by setting international labor standards. It was the first specialized agency of the UN and has 187 member states.

