Iran, Pakistan stress enhancing economic, banking ties

Headed by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, members of Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation in Iranian Parliament met with senior officials of Pakistani Sindh province in the last day of their trip to Pakistan and talked about expansion and development of bilateral cooperation in various sectors especially banking sector.

In this bilateral meeting, chairman of Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group voiced Iran’s readiness to help boost the hygienic and sanitary situation of Sindh province and also the expansion of trade-economic cooperation between Iranian companies and Pakistani Sindh province, especially in technical and engineering fields.

Iran is willing to participate in the construction of development projects with Pakistan in the fields of renewable energies, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural fields such as increasing import of products in exchange for exporting agricultural equipment and machinery, Amirabadi Farahani said.

The two countries of Iran and Pakistan enjoy high capacities and potentials and these capacities should be used in line with strengthening cooperation between companies of the two countries working in the field of agriculture, production of automotive parts, medicine, etc., he highlighted.

Amirabadi also stressed on the implementation of a twin-city agreement between Iran’s Mashhad and Pakistani Karachi.

