Poland ready to invest in Iran's Alborz Province: offical

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Head of Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture said that Polish businessmen have announced their readiness to participate in investment projects and expand commercial cooperation with the Alborz province in Iran.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Rahim Banamolaie traveled to Poland to hold talks with representatives from the Polish economic sector on the expansion of commercial cooperation between the two sides.

During the commercial negotiations, the Alborz officials discussed various ways of expanding cooperation with those active in the economic sector of the province of Sicily in Poland, said Banamolaie.

The Iranian delegation intends to hold constructive discussions with Polish officials on facilitating and developing business relations, he added, saying that swap deals are one of the Iranian side's proposals to the Polish private sector.

