20 mining, industrial projects to come on stream this year

These projects are in the fields of iron, copper, aluminum, steel, food industry, transport, and carpet weaving, Najafi added.

He pointed to the launch of 3,000-ton Copper Cathode Leaching Production Unit in Jiroft, which was inaugurated by the minister of industry, mine and trade in the past week, and said, “50,000-ton Cathode Copper Production Plant, as invested by the Middle East Mining and Mining Industries Development (MIDHCO), is ready to come on stream in Zarand.”

The 1.5 million-ton Steel Production Factory of Zarand is another project that will be launched by September 21, 2019.

Najafi then pointed to other projects that will be put into operation by the year-end such as 2.5 million-ton pelletizing project in Sangan, and the 5 million-ton concentrate production plant in Mobarakeh in Isfahan province.

