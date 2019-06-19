‘We’ll see what happens’ says Trump regarding Iran

“We’re looking at Iran. We have a lot of things going with Iran. We have — we’re very prepared for Iran. We’ll see what happens,” the White House website quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He went on to repeat his allegations against Iran, noting, “If you look at what’s taken place, if you look at what they’ve done, if you look at — and I’m not just talking about over the last week, I’m talking about over a long period of years.”

Yet again, he proved his animosity towards all the Iranian people by saying “They’ve been a nation of terror.”

“Now, we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens. They are a much different country today than they were two and a half years ago when I came into office.”

“When President Obama signed that horrible deal, they were screaming “Death to America.” I haven’t been hearing that lately,” he claimed.

Trump withdrew US from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, based on unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic. Then the US administration imposed sanctions on the country in a clear violation of UNSC resolution 2231, also pushing other countries to violate the same resolution by cutting economic ties with Iran.

Iran waited for one year before announcing on May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to the JCPOA since Tehran has not been able to benefit from the deal, giving 60 days ultimatum to European signatories to the deal to take practical measures to safeguard Iran’s interests.

European countries have politically supported Iran and condemned US actions but they have not done anything in practice to protect Iran from damages of US sanctions.

MNA/PR