Europe’s time for saving JCPOA limited: Rouhani

Speaking on Monday in a meeting with the new French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiébaud, Rouhani referred to Iran’s patience and restraint in the past year at the request of France and the European Union for compensating the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA, saying, “The current situation is very critical and France and the other parties to the JCPOA still have a very limited opportunity to play their historic role for saving the deal.”

“There is no doubt that the collapse of the JCPOA will not be beneficial for Iran, France, the region and the world,” Rouhani stressed.

He also emphasized that issues such as the import of medicine and medical equipment, spare parts for airliners, food trade or parts of some factories affecting people’s basic needs and employment, are beyond JCPOA and even bilateral relations, saying that boycotting such goods by the United States is completely inhumane, which reflects the widespread economic war that the United States has begun against each individual Iranian.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani referred to the bilateral relations between Tehran and Paris, saying, “Iran is determined to develop its close relations with France in all fields of mutual interest, especially economy.

“We must not let any factor prevent Tehran-Paris from developing,” he noted.

Philippe Thiébaud, who presented his letter of credence to Rouhani at the meeting, said, “France is determined to develop its relations with Iran in all fields of mutual interest”.

The government of France will spare no effort in deepening economic cooperation with Tehran, he said, adding, “Tehran has lived up to all its commitments under the JCPOA and France is trying to protect his agreement, which is supported by the international community.”

Noting that his country is concerned about the tensions in the region, the French ambassador said, “Paris is ready to discuss regional security and stability with Iran.”

MNA/President.ir