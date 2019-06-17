Russia vows to expand economic ties with Iran

He made the remarks on Monday before the start of provincial working groups at the 15th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran.

The North Caucasian Federal District is eager to boost economic ties with Iran, he highlighted.

Besides the North Caucasian Federal District, representatives from other Russian districts are also attending the conference which shows the efforts and eagerness to deepen economic relations, he said.

He also called for appointing a special representative to pursue the results of current conferences in Iran, noting that such a measure will be a leap in expansion of bilateral ties.

Iran is hosting the 15th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission as well as the 2nd Conference on the Perspective for Business and Cultural Cooperation between Iran and the North Caucasian Federal District of the Russian Federation.

