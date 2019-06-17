  1. Economy
Iranian min. says North Caucasus gateway for enhancing economic ties with Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said that the North Caucasian Federal District is a gateway for enhancing economic ties between Iran and Russia.

Making the remarks in a Monday meeting with Russian Minister for North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev in Tehran, he added, “this gate will play a major role in the expansion of bilateral ties.”

Iran is hosting the 15th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission as well as the 2nd Conference on the Perspective for Business and Cultural Cooperation between Iran and the North Caucasian Federal District of the Russian Federation.

The Iranian minister, who is also the head of joint trade and economic cooperation commission of Iran and North Caucasus, called for appointing special representatives to follow up the results of current conferences in Iran.

He went on to highlight the necessity of informing businesspersons about achievements and agreements made in this commission.

