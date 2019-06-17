Russia ready to issue visa to Iranian industrialists, economic activists

He made the remarks late on Sunday at 2nd Conference on Perspective for Business and Cultural Cooperation between Iran and the North Caucasian Federal District of the Russian Federation, held at Tehran’s Espinas Palace and reiterated, “issuance of visa to economic activists and entrepreneurs will help develop and improve bilateral relationship between Iran and Russia.”

Russia’s trade representative office in Tehran also expressed its readiness to help Iranian traders and businesspersons in relevant issues, he said, adding, “Iranian traders and merchants can take advantage of their experiences and knowhow for the development of activities.”

Presently, establishing trade and business ties between the two countries has been eased in a way that economic activists of the two countries can exchange their views optimally, the ambassador stated.

The 15th Summit of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission will be held in nine Working Groups and three specialized committees in the presence of a great number of public and private sector activists of the two countries in the fields of industry, energy, transport, ICT (information and communication technology), etc.

MA/IRN83356200