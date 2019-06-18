Iran, Russia sign energy MoU

According to Shana, the document was signed by Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Deputy Iranian Petroleum Minister for International Affairs and Trading, and Anatoly Yanovsky, Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia.

The third meeting of the Iran-Russia Energy Working Group was held on the sidelines of the 15th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation of the two countries. The first meeting of the energy working group was in Tehran, Iran, and the second one was in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

MNA/SHANA