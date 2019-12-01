Iran to produce 28mn tons of steel by yearend

He said that the country managed to export more than six million tons of steel in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

Given the indigenized technical knowhow and knowledge made in Iranian mines and mineral sector, Iran’s steel industry has less been unfazed as a result of US sanctions imposed against Iran, IMIDRO chief added.

IMIDRO has concluded separate contracts with reliable universities and academic centers of the country for indigenizing technical knowhow in mining sector, he said, adding, “for this purpose, IMIDRO has executed a number of 18 research projects in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), showing a twofold hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

Turning to the trend of activities in the mining and mineral sector, he stated, “IMIDRO experienced a considerable growth in all mines and mining sectors, ranging from exploration, extraction to processing operations.”

He once again pointed out that the country will produce 28 million tons of steel before termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2020).

