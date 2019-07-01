National Day of Industry, Mine kicks off

As a sustainable employment generating factor in the country, industrial and mineral sector is of paramount importance in increasing gross national product (GDP) and per capita income.

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that 3,599 industrial licenses were issued in the first two months of the current year (March 21 – May 21), showing a 25 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Of total 25 selected mineral and industrial products in the country, 14 of which experienced a 14 percent growth in the same period.

Earlier, senior adviser to the minister of industry Sadegh Najafi announced, “in the year named after the ‘boosting domestic production’, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will launch 20 important projects in mineral and industrial sectors of the country by the yearend (March 20, 2010).

He added that these projects will come on stream in the fields of iron, copper, aluminum, steel, food industry, transport and carpet weaving.

MA/IRN83376044