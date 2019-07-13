150,000 more jobs added in Iran's rural areas since last year

Vice-President for Rural Development and Deprived Areas Mohammad Omid made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Employment Working Group of East Azerbaijan Province on Saturday.

According to the figures released by the vice president, last Iranian year of 1397 (March 21-2018-2019) as much as $ 1.5 billion was invested in rural areas to create jobs, which resulted in adding 150,000 jobs in those areas.

Omid said that rural areas play a significant role in the country's economy and for this reason, the government has planned to allocate $ 500 million from the National Development Fund annually to employment in rural areas.

KI/dolat.ir