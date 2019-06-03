Iran approves over $1.1bn FDI in mining, mineral sector last year

Accordingly, 1.102.600 billion worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved in the past year for mineral, industrial and trade projects, the report added.

This huge volume of foreign investment was approved for 83 mining and mineral projects.

A number of 88 mining and mineral projects, valued at $3.497.100 billion, was approved in 2017, showing a considerable 68.5 percent decline in terms of value as compared to a year earlier.

Producing a variety of beverage products, air-conditioners for vehicles, offering sales and after-sales services, manufacturing compressed sheets and ferrosilicon manganese, detergents, photovoltaic solar cells, etc. are of the salient projects which were launched using Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

