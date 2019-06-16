US knows that Iran will not extend 60-day period

During the past year, western countries thought that Iran would comply with the JCPOA based on EU’s promises while not benefiting from the deal, he said on Saturday night in a local TV program.

The Islamic Republic adopted a wise decision on the case and the Supreme National Security Council statement gave US and the West a ‘serious shock’, Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added.

US made miscalculations and thought that Iran would not adopt any action to gradually reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, he noted.

Iran announced on May 8 to revisit certain aspects of JCPOA in the face of lack of commitments from the other signatories to the agreement, stating that the remaining parties to the deal have a 60-day period to fulfill their obligations, particularly those regarding Tehran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing further commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

MNA/YJC6968311