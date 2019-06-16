London’s costly mistake in following US foreign policy

He has claimed that Iran is 'almost certainly' responsible for the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and the operation was carried out by a branch of Iran military force and no other governmental or non-governmental state can be responsible for this incident.

Undoubtedly, UK government is trying to falsely accuse Iran of the attacks, to help Trump administration in spreading anti-Iran propaganda. It seems that London is blindly following Trump’s high-risk strategies in the Middle East, but 10 Downing Street (headquarters of UK government) has already paid a big price for following US games. Taking part in Yemen War and starting Brexit, majorly supported by Trump, are only a small part of these costs.

UK will pay a high price for blindly supporting White House war-mongering and anti-Iran policies. UK support for US regional strategies is surely based on Britain’s traditional policy to stay in the corners and take a share of the final profits, but this time, given the upcoming crisis, it seems that London will not receive the benefits it seeks.

Since 2000, UK citizens have been severely burdened by high prices that they had to pay for government projects such as supporting George W. Bush in Afghanistan and Iraq war, constant interference in Persian Gulf and constructing military bases in this region, supporting Saudi Arabia regime in attacking Yemen, supporting the Zionist regime in many attacks against Palestinian resistance groups and giving large amounts of money and arms to terrorist and Takfiri groups such as ISIS and Al-Nusra Front.

UK, with following Trump’s regional polices will be incurring just more high costs on the country and will surely become the “complete loser” of this game. It is no surprise that many UK citizens are constantly protesting against the government and ask them to stop following Washington in their international policies. Undoubtedly, regarding UK notorious history in their political, economic and diplomatic relations with Iran, this kind of accusations will be a “risky regional policy” for Britain to take.

UK doesn’t have the right or capacity to get itself into these kind of challenges, and with continuing this behavior, it will only make itself more vulnerable to political and economic risks and promote the already negative worldview about the country’s long-standing interference in Middle East.

MNA/TT