US intelligence services, Mossad behind insecurity in region

“The US intelligence services and Mossad are the main suspects of targeting the security of oil exports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman,” wrote Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Friday.

“The idiocy of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirate, and Bahrain has also fanned the flame in the region,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, by strongly defending its national interests and supporting the stability of the region, will disappoint the enemies and drive back the White House,” the official stressed.

On Thursday morning, two oil tankers – one sailing under a Panama flag and owned by Japan and another bearing the Marshall Islands’ ensign – were hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman. Iranian rescuers rushed to the assistance, transferring all of their 44 crew members to Iran's southern shores.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of carrying out the attacks without providing any evidence to back up his accusation.

In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian mission to the UN strongly rejected the “unfounded” US claims, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign" being waged by Washington and its allies.

Meanwhile, a UN Security Council held on Thursday to address the incident concluded with no results, despite the US efforts to pin the blame on Iran.

