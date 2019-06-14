Zarif deems SCO talks with Xi, Putin 'fruitful'

In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister noted his participation at the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan with President Hassan Rouhani, saying that "important multilateral dialogue", as well as "fruitful bilateral talks" were held with Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin.

Zarif went on to stress that "unilateral US actions", including its Economic Terrorism on Iran, "are solely responsible for insecurity & renewed tension in our region."

President Rouhani addressed the Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday, in which he voiced Tehran's readiness to provide any facilities to the governments, companies and citizens of the SCO member states, and went on to censure the US' hostile and destructive unilateralism in the region. “For the past two years, the US government has used its economic, financial and military power through an aggressive approach to disrupt all international structures and regulations, which has turned it into a serious threat to the stability of the region and the world," Rouhani said at the SCO summit.

Rouhani also held talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

MS