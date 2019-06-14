FM Zarif, UN Undersecretary-General Meet in Bishkek

During the Friday talks, the two sides conferred on the most important regional and international developments.

Zarif is in Bishkek to accompany President Rouhani for the Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Addressing the summit on Friday, the Iranian president voiced Tehran's readiness to provide any facilities to the governments, companies and citizens of the SCO member states, and went on to censure the US' hostile and destructive unilateralism in the region. “For the past two years, the US government has used its economic, financial and military power through an aggressive approach to disrupt all international structures and regulations, which has turned it into a serious threat to the stability of the region and the world," Rouhani said at the SCO summit.

MS/4640204