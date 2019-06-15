Why should Europe get away from the White House?

On the other hand, if the Nationalist parties are more likely to be at the head of the political and executive equations of the European countries, the future of the European Union and the eurozone will face a crisis. In such a situation, European countries will have to change their approach and strategy. If this action is not taken, the collapse of the European Union and the euro zone will be quite possible.

One of the issues that has led to the frustration of European citizens from this collection is the European Union's dependence on the United States. While US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Trump have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the existence of the European Union and the Eurozone, Europe has not taken any steps towards independence from the United States. European officials have made mistakes in their calculations and attitudes toward the US government. This big mistake could lead to the loss of the European Union and the Eurozone. Undoubtedly, people like the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron once realized their mistake will be too late. Can European authorities be able to understand this real danger?

Many analysts of international affairs have recently had a special focus on US-EU relations! Some signals and speeches by the President of the United States which are addressed to the European authorities indicate the full opposition of the White House to the European Union. Over the past few months, there has been news about the specific talks between the President of the United States and some of the European Union’s member states. Trump called on French President “Emmanuel Macron” to leave the European Union and thus build wider bilateral relations with the United States!

MNA/TT